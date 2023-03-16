IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 683 users

Rusty Knife (1958)

Udaka is a new, post-war city where corruption has already taken hold. A persistent district attorney wants to arrest and convict Katsumata, a laughing, self-confident thug. The D.A. gets an anonymous letter about the suicide five years’ before of a city council member. Evidence about the case leads the D.A. to Tachibana, struggling to go straight after involvement with the mob and a prison sentence for killing the man responsible for the rape and suicide of his fiancée. One of Tachibana’s friends is Keiko, the daughter of the dead councilman and the ward of another powerful official. How do these stories connect?

Toshio Masuda, Kazuo Kawabe

Yûjirô Ishihara, Mie Kitahara, Shōji Yasui, Jō Shishido, Akira Kobayashi, Masao Shimizu, Naoki Sugiura, Toshio Takahara, Shigeru Amachi, Mari Shiraki

tt0360946