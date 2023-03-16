  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

683

users

Diterbitkan

11 March 1958

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Rusty Knife (1958)

Udaka is a new, post-war city where corruption has already taken hold. A persistent district attorney wants to arrest and convict Katsumata, a laughing, self-confident thug. The D.A. gets an anonymous letter about the suicide five years’ before of a city council member. Evidence about the case leads the D.A. to Tachibana, struggling to go straight after involvement with the mob and a prison sentence for killing the man responsible for the rape and suicide of his fiancée. One of Tachibana’s friends is Keiko, the daughter of the dead councilman and the ward of another powerful official. How do these stories connect?
Toshio Masuda, Kazuo Kawabe
Yûjirô Ishihara, Mie Kitahara, Shōji Yasui, Jō Shishido, Akira Kobayashi, Masao Shimizu, Naoki Sugiura, Toshio Takahara, Shigeru Amachi, Mari Shiraki

Diterbitkan

Maret 17, 2023 6:58 am

Durasi

