Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
Sutradara
Gilles Paquet-Brenner
IMDb
7.5/
10from
17,470users
Diterbitkan
16 September 2010
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Sarah’s Key (2010)
On the night of 16 July 1942, ten year old Sarah and her parents are being arrested and transported to the Velodrome d’Hiver in Paris where thousands of other jews are being sent to get deported. Sarah however managed to lock her little brother in a closet just before the police entered their apartment. Sixty years later, Julia Jarmond, an American journalist in Paris, gets the assignment to write an article about this raid, a black page in the history of France. She starts digging archives and through Sarah’s file discovers a well kept secret about her own in-laws.
Kristin Scott Thomas, Mélusine Mayance, Niels Arestrup, Frédéric Pierrot, Michel Duchaussoy, Dominique Frot, Natasha Mashkevich, Gisèle Casadesus, Aidan Quinn, Sarah Ber, Arben Bajraktaraj, James Gerard, Joseph Rezwin, Kate Moran, Paul Mercier, Alexandre Le Provost, Serpentine Teyssier, Simon Eine, Julie Fournier, Paige Barr, Joanna Merlin, George Birt, Vinciane Millereau, Sylviane Fraval, Dan Herzberg, Nancy Tate, Frédérick Guillaud, Maurice Lustyk, Charlotte Poutrel, Maxim Driesen, Xavier Beja, Jacqueline Noëlle, Jean-Pierre Hutinet, Jonathan Kerr, Matthias Kress, Franck Beckmann, Nicolas Seconda, François d’Aubigny, Stéphane Charond, José Fumanal, Gilles Louzon, Pierre Nahori, Yasmine Ghazarian, Naëva Lissonnet, Céline Caussimon, Claudine Acs, Viktoria Li, Loïc Risser, Franck Chilly, Marco Florio, Alice St. Clair, Stéphanie Gesnel, Gérard Couchet, Mark Fairchild, Melinda Wade, Kiley Liddell, Brooke Liddell, Sophie Bacry Picciotto, Christian Vurpillot, Robert Rotsztein, Tatiana De Rosnay, Ludovic Louis, Eric Moreau, Anoushka Rava, Jacques Chirac
