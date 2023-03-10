IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 12,174 users

Diterbitkan 12 September 1979

Oleh mamat

Scum (1979)

Powerful, uncompromising drama about two boys’ struggle for survival in the nightmare world of Britain’s notorious Borstal Reformatory. [This is the feature film version Alan Clarke made after the BBC banned the original before its scheduled TV broadcast (see Scum (1977)].

Alan Clarke

Ray Winstone, Mick Ford, Julian Firth, John Blundell, Phil Daniels, John Judd, Philip Jackson, Peter Howell, Bill Dean, John Grillo, P.H. Moriarty, Ray Burdis, Alan Igbon, John Fowler, Jo Kendall, Alrick Riley, Sean Chapman, Andrew Paul, Patrick Murray, Herbert Norville, George Winter, Ray Jewers, Nigel Humphreys, Perry Benson, Danny John-Jules, Peter Francis

tt0079871