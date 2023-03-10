  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Scum (1979)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Scum (1979)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Scum (1979). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Scum (1979) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Scum (1979) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

12,174

users

Diterbitkan

12 September 1979

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Scum (1979)

Powerful, uncompromising drama about two boys’ struggle for survival in the nightmare world of Britain’s notorious Borstal Reformatory. [This is the feature film version Alan Clarke made after the BBC banned the original before its scheduled TV broadcast (see Scum (1977)].
Alan Clarke
Ray Winstone, Mick Ford, Julian Firth, John Blundell, Phil Daniels, John Judd, Philip Jackson, Peter Howell, Bill Dean, John Grillo, P.H. Moriarty, Ray Burdis, Alan Igbon, John Fowler, Jo Kendall, Alrick Riley, Sean Chapman, Andrew Paul, Patrick Murray, Herbert Norville, George Winter, Ray Jewers, Nigel Humphreys, Perry Benson, Danny John-Jules, Peter Francis

Diterbitkan

Maret 11, 2023 5:28 am

Durasi

21Cineplex Scum (1979)

Bioskop 21 Scum (1979)

Juragan21 Scum (1979)

Layar Kaca 21 Scum (1979)

LK21 Scum (1979)

Movieon21 Scum (1979)

Nonton Scum (1979)

Nonton Film Scum (1979)

Nonton Movie Scum (1979)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share