IMDb 3.5 / 10 from 9,054 users

Diterbitkan 12 August 1983

Oleh mamat

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983)

Big and Little Enos are opening a sea food restaurant. They bet Sheriff Buford T. Justice that he cannot drive from Miami to the Enos ranch in Texas in a given amount of time. If Buford loses he has to give up his badge.

Dick Lowry

Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed, Paul Williams

tt0086325