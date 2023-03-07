IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 2,147 users

Diterbitkan 25 October 1952

Oleh mamat

Springfield Rifle (1952)

Major Lex Kearney becomes the North’s first counterespionage agent as he tries to discover who’s behind the theft of Union cavalry horses in Colorado during the Civil War.

André De Toth

Gary Cooper, Phyllis Thaxter, David Brian

tt0045184