Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
India
Bintang film
Ayushi Sisodiya,
Shiv Kikod,
Sushmita Rana
Sutradara
Anil Bhoop Sharma
Genre
Drama
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
08 September 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Subhagi (2022)
The film is based on the story Subhagi by the great Indian writer Munshi Prem chand. In this film, it is shown that after the separation of a son, a daughter struggles to fulfill her duties towards her parents.
Anil Bhoop Sharma
Sushmita Rana, Shiv Kikod, Ayushi Sisodiya
