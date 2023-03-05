IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Subhagi (2022)

The film is based on the story Subhagi by the great Indian writer Munshi Prem chand. In this film, it is shown that after the separation of a son, a daughter struggles to fulfill her duties towards her parents.

Anil Bhoop Sharma

Sushmita Rana, Shiv Kikod, Ayushi Sisodiya

tt23134000