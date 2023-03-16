  1. Home
  2. Action
  3. Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Take Aim at the Police Van (1960). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Take Aim at the Police Van (1960) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Take Aim at the Police Van (1960) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

1,064

users

Diterbitkan

27 January 1960

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

A sharpshooter kills two prisoners in a police van at night. The guard on the van is suspended for six months; he’s Tamon, an upright, modest man. He begins his own investigation into the murders. Who were the victims, who are their relatives and girlfriends, who else was on the van that night? As he doggedly investigates, others die, coincidences occur, and several leads take him to the Hamaju Agency, which may be supplying call girls. Its owner is in jail, his daughter, the enigmatic Yuko, keeps turning up where Tamon goes. Tamon believes he can awaken good in people, but has he met his match? Will he solve the murders or be the next victim? And who is Akiba?
Seijun Suzuki, Kazunari Takeda
Michitarō Mizushima, Mari Shiraki, Misako Watanabe, Shinsuke Ashida, Shoichi Ozawa, Ryôhei Uchida, Tōru Abe, Tatsuo Matsushita, Saburo Hiromatsu, Reiko Arai, Toyo Fukuda, Kotoe Hatsui, Hiroshi Chō, Tomio Aoki, Norikatsu Hanamura, Hiroshi Midorikawa, Keisuke Noro, Akira Hisamatsu, Kaoru Yamamoto, Kyoko Natsu, Ayako Fukuda, Yôko Yokota, Tamaki Katori, Eiko Takada, Arata Shibata, Sho Furuta, Kôichi Uenoyama, Shigeno Iwasaki, Reina Hanayagi, Hiroshi Nagashi

Diterbitkan

Maret 17, 2023 6:33 am

Durasi

21Cineplex Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Bioskop 21 Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Bioskop Online Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Bioskop168 Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

BioskopKeren Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Cinemaindo Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Dewanonton Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Download Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Download Film Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Download Movie Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

DUNIA21 Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

FILMAPIK Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Ganool Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

INDOXXI Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Juragan21 Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Layar Kaca 21 Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

LK21 Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Movieon21 Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Nonton Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Nonton Film Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

Nonton Movie Take Aim at the Police Van (1960)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share