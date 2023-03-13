Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Flower in Hell (1958) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Synopsis
The Flower in Hell (1958)
A country bumpkin goes to Seoul in order to bring his older brother back to the country. Little does he know Young-shik is a petty crook involved with a prostitute called Sonia who is servicing American GIs, they boost goods from the U.S. Army base and sell them on the black market. Both brothers become romantically involved with the same prostitute.
