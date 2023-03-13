IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 191 users

The Flower in Hell (1958)

A country bumpkin goes to Seoul in order to bring his older brother back to the country. Little does he know Young-shik is a petty crook involved with a prostitute called Sonia who is servicing American GIs, they boost goods from the U.S. Army base and sell them on the black market. Both brothers become romantically involved with the same prostitute.

Shin Sang-ok

Choi Eun-hee, Kim Hak, Jo Hae-won, Gang Seon-hui, Nam Chun-yeok, Jo Seok-geun, Beak Song

