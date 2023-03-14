Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Ipcress File (1965) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Anthony Baird,
Anthony Blackshaw,
Aubrey Richards,
Barry Raymond,
Charles Rea,
David Glover,
Douglas Blackwell,
Frank Gatliff,
Freda Bamford,
Glynn Edwards
Sutradara
Fred Slark,
Pat Moon,
Sidney J. Furie
IMDb
7.2/
10from
16,427users
Diterbitkan
18 March 1965
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Ipcress File (1965)
Sly and dry intelligence agent Harry Palmer is tasked with investigating British Intelligence security, and is soon enmeshed in a world of double-dealing, kidnap and murder when he finds a traitor operating at the heart of the secret service.
Sidney J. Furie, Pat Moon, Fred Slark
Michael Caine, Nigel Green, Guy Doleman, Sue Lloyd, Gordon Jackson, Aubrey Richards, Frank Gatliff, Thomas Baptiste, Oliver MacGreevy, Freda Bamford, Pauline Winter, Anthony Blackshaw, Barry Raymond, Peter Ashmore, Stanley Meadows, David Glover, Mike Murray, Anthony Baird, Tony Caunter, Charles Rea, Ric Hutton, Douglas Blackwell, Richard Burrell, Glynn Edwards, Zsolt Vadaszffy, Josef Behrmann, Max Faulkner, Paul S. Chapman
tt0059319