Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

1,509

users

Diterbitkan

07 December 2007

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Killing of John Lennon (2007)

The film follows the travels and accounts of Mark Chapman (Jonas Ball) and gives the watcher an insight into his mind. It starts with him in Hawaii and how he does not fit in with anyone including his job; family; friends etc. He says he is searching for a purpose in his life and that it has no direction. He seeks refuge in the public library where he finds the book, ‘The Catcher in the Rye’. He becomes obsessed with the book and believes that he himself is the protaganist in the book, Holden Caulfield. He believes the ideas in the book reflect his own personal life and how he does not fit in anywhere and he reads it constantly. He then finds another book in the library about The Beatles singer John Lennon and begins a personal hatred for him.
Andrew Piddington
Jonas Ball, Joe Abbate, Gail Kay Bell, J. Francis Curley, Nicole Delorey, Sofia Dubrawsky, Krisha Fairchild, Vera Felice, James Hadde, Robert C. Kirk, Thomas A. McMahon, Mie Omori, Joe Rosario, John Sierros, Anthony Solis, Tom Zolandz, Zero Kazama

Diterbitkan

Maret 14, 2023 2:37 am

Durasi

