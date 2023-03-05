IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 1,198 users

Diterbitkan 05 November 2009

Oleh LIN

The Last Flight (2009)

Aviator Marie Vallières de Beaumont goes on a journey to find her lover Bill Lancaster after his plane disappears in the Sahara. After her plane is forced down in the Ténéré she meets Lieutenant Antoine Chauvet of the French Camel Corps who joins in the hunt for Lancaster. As the two endure hardships in the desert, they begin to develop feelings for each other.

Karim Dridi

Marion Cotillard, Guillaume Canet, Guillaume Marquet, Fred Epaud, Saïdou Abatcha, Michaël Vander-Meiren

tt1234542