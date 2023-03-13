  1. Home
  3. The Lives of a Bengal Lancer (1935)

WEBRip

Usa

7

3,067

users

11 January 1935

The Lives of a Bengal Lancer (1935)

In the Northwest Frontier of India, the 41st Bengal Lancers leaded by the harsh Colonel Tom Stone are having trouble with the rebellious leader Mohammed Khan. After two casualties, the experienced but insubordinate Lieutenant Alan McGregor receives as replacement, the arrogant Lieutenant Forsythe and the immature son of Colonel Stone, Lieutenant Donald Stone. With the intention to prove that he will not have any privilege in the troop, the reception of Colonel Stone to his son is absolutely cold, but he becomes the protégé of McGregor. When Lieutenant Stone is kidnapped by Mohammed Khan, McGregor and Forsythe disobey the direct order of their commander, disguise as Indian peddlers and go to Khan’s fortress to attempt to rescue their friend
Henry Hathaway, Clem Beauchamp, Paul Wing
Gary Cooper, Franchot Tone, Richard Cromwell, Guy Standing, C. Aubrey Smith, Kathleen Burke, Douglass Dumbrille, Monte Blue, Colin Tapley, Akim Tamiroff, J. Carrol Naish, Noble Johnson, Lumsden Hare, Jameson Thomas, Mischa Auer, Harry Cording, Sam Harris, Lya Lys, Charles Stevens

Maret 13, 2023 1:10 pm

