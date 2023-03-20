IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 27 users

Diterbitkan 10 March 2023

Oleh LIN

The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

Peter is searching for his long-lost sister when he crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square. His one one question is: is his sister still alive? The answer, that he must find a mysterious elephant and the magician who will conjure it, sets Peter off on a journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever.

Wendy Rogers

Noah Jupe, Mandy Patinkin, Brian Tyree Henry, Natasia Demetriou, Sian Clifford, Benedict Wong, Miranda Richardson, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Aasif Mandvi, Pixie Davies, Dawn French, Cherise Boothe, Katy Cavanagh, Stephen Kearin, Tom Kenny, Phil LaMarr, John DiMaggio

tt2560092