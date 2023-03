IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 5,640 users

The Mortal Storm (1940)

The Roth family leads a quiet life in a small village in the German Alps during the early 1930s. When the Nazis come to power, the family is divided and Martin Brietner, a family friend is caught up in the turmoil.

Frank Borzage

Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart, Robert Young, Frank Morgan, Robert Stack, Bonita Granville, Irene Rich, William T. Orr, Maria Ouspenskaya, Gene Reynolds, Russell Hicks, William Edmunds, Esther Dale, Dan Dailey, Granville Bates, Thomas W. Ross, Ward Bond, Harry Depp, Julius Tannen, Gus Glassmire, Rudolph Anders, Max Davidson, Tom Drake, Dick Elliott, William Irving, Ted Oliver, Lucien Prival, Dick Rich, Bert Roach, Bodil Rosing, John Stark, Robert R. Stephenson, William Tannen, Henry Victor, Frank Whitbeck, Robert Willey, Sue Moore, Howard Lang

