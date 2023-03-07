IMDb 2.0 / 10 from 174 users

Diterbitkan 13 December 2016

Oleh mamat

The Ouija Possession (2016)

After finding a vintage spirit board in their parent’s basement, a group of teens conjure an undead relative, who stalks them from beyond the grave.

Luis Carvalho

James Barrett, Ryan Boudreau, Nicole Lasala

tt5934788