IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 5,239 users

Diterbitkan 11 June 1948

Oleh mamat

The Pirate (1948)

A girl is engaged to the local richman, but meanwhile she has dreams about the legendary pirate Macoco. A traveling singer falls in love with her and to impress her he poses as the pirate.

Vincente Minnelli

Judy Garland, Gene Kelly, Walter Slezak, Gladys Cooper, Reginald Owen, George Zucco, Fayard Nicholas, Harold Nicholas, Lester Allen, Lola Deem, Ellen Ross, Mary Jo Ellis, Jean Dean, Marion Murray, Ben Lessy, Jerry Bergen, Val Setz, Cully Richards, Oliver Blake, Marie Windsor, Lola Albright, Dorothy Tuttle

tt0040694