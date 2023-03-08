  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

160

users

Diterbitkan

13 October 2017

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Power of Glove (2017)

“The Power of Glove” is a documentary that chronicles the history & legacy of the notoriously “bad” Power Glove, a 1989 Nintendo controller that promised to forever change the way humans interact with technology. Originally released by Mattel, the Power Glove was the first mass-marketed gesture-based video game controller. It was designed by an eclectic team of hard-working and bright-eyed dreamers, and its marketing hype was immense. Immediately after its release, however, gamers were disappointed by the Power Glove, and critics panned it as a worthless gimmick. Yet unlike many gimmicks and critical failures of the past, the Power Glove has not been simply swept under the rug. Nearly three decades after its release, the Power Glove continues to resonate with video gaming and technology fans, becoming the focus of art pieces, songs, videos, hacking projects, and other forms of cultural repurposing. “The Power of Glove” tells the story of how and why the Power Glove lives on.
Andrew Austin, Adam Ward, Paula Kosowski
Brad Garton, Tracy Hall, Isaiah TriForce Johnson, Dan McMillian, William Novak

Diterbitkan

Maret 9, 2023 4:35 am

Durasi

Bioskop Online The Power of Glove (2017)

