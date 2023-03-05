IMDb 5 / 10 from 1 users

Diterbitkan 15 November 2019

Oleh LIN

The Pure Memories of My Heart (2019)

Seo Rin who was recognized for her directing skills abroad, returns to Korea and will be the director of a green drama “Natural Romance”. She will also be reuniting with Soo Hyeok who has been with her for a long time, since they were young and on the set. Unlike before, Soo Hyeok is now a top actor. They spent their childhood together, and whenever Seo Rin sees Soo Hyeok who once confessed to her, she feels happy.

Bang Jinhyun

Jun Hyo-seong, Choi Kyu-jin, Sung Ji-ru, Park Yoon

tt22098000