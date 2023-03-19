Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Siege (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Ali Gadema,
Byron Gibson,
Christine Mackie,
Daniel Stisen,
Lauren Okadigbo,
Mark Epstein,
Megan Lockhurst,
Michael Billington,
Michael Geary,
Phillip Ray Tommy
Sutradara
Brad Watson
Genre
Action
IMDb
5.1/
10from
8users
Diterbitkan
10 March 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Siege (2023)
International assassin Walker is compromised during a mission and sent to a reassignment center for a new identity. During his stay at the facility, a ruthless assault team storms the compound searching for someone their boss has lost. Walker begrudgingly falls in with skilled hitwoman Elda and her mysterious ward Juliet in order to survive the night.
Brad Watson
Daniel Stisen, Lauren Okadigbo, Yennis Cheung, Byron Gibson, Steven Blades, Samantha Schnitzler, Michael Billington, Michael Geary, Phillip Ray Tommy, Ali Gadema, Mark Epstein, Megan Lockhurst, Christine Mackie
tt16916320