IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 8 users

Diterbitkan 10 March 2023

The Siege (2023)

International assassin Walker is compromised during a mission and sent to a reassignment center for a new identity. During his stay at the facility, a ruthless assault team storms the compound searching for someone their boss has lost. Walker begrudgingly falls in with skilled hitwoman Elda and her mysterious ward Juliet in order to survive the night.

Brad Watson

Daniel Stisen, Lauren Okadigbo, Yennis Cheung, Byron Gibson, Steven Blades, Samantha Schnitzler, Michael Billington, Michael Geary, Phillip Ray Tommy, Ali Gadema, Mark Epstein, Megan Lockhurst, Christine Mackie

tt16916320