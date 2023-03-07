IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 1,135 users

Diterbitkan 04 April 1952

Oleh mamat

The Strange Door (1951)

Noble-born cad Denis (Stapley) has been tricked into a forced stay at the eerie manor of the Sire de Maletroit (Laughton), an evil madman who can’t get over the death of his beloved, 20 years after she married his brother (Cavanag…

Joseph Pevney

Charles Laughton, Boris Karloff, Sally Forrest

tt0044078