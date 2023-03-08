IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 1,480 users

Diterbitkan 16 September 1932

Oleh mamat

Thirteen Women (1932)

Thirteen women who were schoolmates ask a swami to cast their horoscopes. The news they receive are not good for any of them.

George Archainbaud, Thomas Atkins

Irene Dunne, Ricardo Cortez, Jill Esmond, Myrna Loy, Mary Duncan, Kay Johnson, Florence Eldridge, C. Henry Gordon, Peg Entwistle, Harriet Hagman, Edward Pawley, Blanche Friderici, Wally Albright, Leon Ames, Phyllis Fraser, Betty Furness, Julie Haydon, Allen Pomeroy, Violet Seton, James Donlan, Marjorie Gateson, Clarence Geldart, Mitchell Harris, Lloyd Ingraham, Edward LeSaint, Teddy Mangean, Ida May, Lew Meehan, Louis Natheaux, Lee Phelps, Aloha Porter, Elsie Prescott, Bob Reeves, Audrey Scott, Oscar Smith, Kenneth Thomson, Eric Wilton

tt0023582