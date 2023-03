IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 24,192 users

Diterbitkan 11 January 2023

Oleh LIN

Thunivu (2023)

A gang goes to rob a bank only to find that there’s already a criminal mastermind holding it for ransom, but his identities and motives behind the heist remains mysterious. As they plan to collect the bounty and disappear without a trace, their crimes and their past slowly catches up with them.

H. Vinoth

Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera Bahu, Prem, Ajay, G. M. Sundar, Bagavathi Perumal, Mahanadhi Sankar, Nayana Sai, Tiger Thangadurai, Darshan, Sijoy Varghese, Mamathi Chari, Mohana Sundaram, Balasaravanan, Chirag Jani, A. L. Azhagappan, Kumar Natarajan, Birla Bose, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Pavani Reddy, Rituraj Singh, Dhileban, Nalinikanth

tt15163652