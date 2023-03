IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 67 users

Diterbitkan 21 April 2018

Oleh LIN

Thy Kingdom Come (2018)

A priest struggling with his beliefs encounters and sympathetically listens to the stories of downtrodden locals.

Eugene Richards

Javier Bardem, Callie Eldred, Tasia Moore, Joshua Collins, Adam Watters

tt7984842