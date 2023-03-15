  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

7.8

/

10

from

8,181

users

Diterbitkan

28 August 2002

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

To Be and to Have (2002)

The documentary’s title translates as “to be and to have”, the two auxiliary verbs in the French language. It is about a primary school in the commune of Saint-Étienne-sur-Usson, Puy-de-Dôme, France, the population of which is just over 200. The school has one small class of mixed ages (from four to twelve years), with a dedicated teacher, Georges Lopez, who shows patience and respect for the children as we follow their story through a single school year.
Nicolas Philibert
Georges Lopez, Jojo, Alizé, Guillaume, Létitia, Johann, Jonathan, Olivier, Laura, Marie-Elizabeth, Julien, Nathalie, Jessie, Axel

Diterbitkan

Maret 16, 2023 4:27 am

Durasi

