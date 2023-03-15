IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 8,181 users

To Be and to Have (2002)

The documentary’s title translates as “to be and to have”, the two auxiliary verbs in the French language. It is about a primary school in the commune of Saint-Étienne-sur-Usson, Puy-de-Dôme, France, the population of which is just over 200. The school has one small class of mixed ages (from four to twelve years), with a dedicated teacher, Georges Lopez, who shows patience and respect for the children as we follow their story through a single school year.

Nicolas Philibert

Georges Lopez, Jojo, Alizé, Guillaume, Létitia, Johann, Jonathan, Olivier, Laura, Marie-Elizabeth, Julien, Nathalie, Jessie, Axel

