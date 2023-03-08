  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Austria

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

1,037

users

Diterbitkan

13 February 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Tomcat (2016)

Andreas and Stefan lead a happy and passionate life: Together with their beloved tomcat Moses, they live in a beautiful old house in Vienna’s vineyards. They work as a musician and as a scheduler in the same orchestra and they love their large circle of friends. An unexpected and inexplicable outburst of violence suddenly shakes up the relationship and calls everything into question – the blind spot that resides in all of us.
Klaus Händl
Lukas Turtur, Philipp Hochmair, Thomas Stipsits, Manuel Rubey, Gabriela Hegedüs, Gerald Votava

Diterbitkan

Maret 8, 2023 7:59 am

Durasi

