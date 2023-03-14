IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 8,925 users

Diterbitkan 23 July 1999

Oleh mamat

Trick (1999)

Gabriel is a young, aspiring musical composer whose life seems stuck in the First Act. When his new musical number gets a critical reception, a theatre colleague, Perry, tells Gabriel that he needs to get a life before he can write about one – so he heads straight for his local gay bar.

Jim Fall, Kirsten Kearse

Christian Campbell, John Paul Pitoc, Tori Spelling, Brad Beyer, Lacey Kohl, Steve Hayes, Will Keenan, Lorri Bagley, Joey Dedio, Kevin Chamberlin, Kate Flannery, Missi Pyle, Debbie Troche, Miss Coco Peru, Nat DeWolf, Eric Bernat, Michele Brilliant, Scottie Epstein, Helen Hanft, George Costacos, Ralph Cole Jr., Jamie Gustis

tt0162710