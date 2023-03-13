Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Andrew Wakefield,
Brandy Vaughan,
Brian S. Hooker,
Dan Burton,
Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh,
Dr. Luc Montagnier,
Dr. Rachel Ross,
James M. Sears,
Mark Blaxill,
Polly Tommey
Sutradara
Andrew Wakefield
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
4.5/
10from
5,015users
Diterbitkan
01 April 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
A documentary alleging that the CDC, the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, destroyed data on their 2004 study that allegedly showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
Andrew Wakefield
Brian S. Hooker, Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, Polly Tommey, James M. Sears, Mark Blaxill, Sheila Ealey, Dr. Luc Montagnier, Brandy Vaughan, Dan Burton, Dr. Rachel Ross, Andrew Wakefield
tt5562652