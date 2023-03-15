Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film When Angels Fall (1959) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Poland
Bintang film
Andrzej Kondratiuk,
Andrzej Kostenko,
Barbara Lass,
Henryk Kluba,
Jakub Goldberg,
Roman Polanski,
Ryszard Filipski
Sutradara
Roman Polanski
IMDb
6.8/
10from
1,321users
Diterbitkan
31 December 1959
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
When Angels Fall (1959)
The twenty-one-minute-film is set in a men’s public rest room and recounts the day to day existence of an elderly woman who serves as an attendant in the lavatory. As an endless procession of men pass before her, relieving themselves in the urinals, the attendant escapes her reality by daydreaming about the past and the soldier she once loved and the child she bore him.
