Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Poland

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

1,321

users

Diterbitkan

31 December 1959

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

When Angels Fall (1959)

The twenty-one-minute-film is set in a men’s public rest room and recounts the day to day existence of an elderly woman who serves as an attendant in the lavatory. As an endless procession of men pass before her, relieving themselves in the urinals, the attendant escapes her reality by daydreaming about the past and the soldier she once loved and the child she bore him.
Roman Polanski
Barbara Lass, Roman Polanski, Henryk Kluba, Andrzej Kondratiuk, Ryszard Filipski, Jakub Goldberg, Andrzej Kostenko

Diterbitkan

Maret 16, 2023 4:27 am

Durasi

