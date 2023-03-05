IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 206 users

Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (2022)

16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the most prolific and controversial superstars in professional wrestling history. Flair is a true American icon: from his famous “Woooo” that is still heard in stadiums and arenas throughout the US, to his influence on hip hop music. At 73 years-old Flair remains a constant in American pop culture, but who is the real man behind the outrageous persona? Finally, Flair reveals all, opening up about his storied career, inside and outside of the ring, over the last 50 years.

Ben Houser

Tom Rinaldi, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith, Ashley Fliehr

tt25151776