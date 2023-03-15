Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Z-Baw (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Mexico
Bintang film
Adrian Aguirre,
Emilie-Claire Barlow,
Marisol Castro,
Roger Cudney
Sutradara
Ricardo Gómez
Genre
Animation
IMDb
4.3/
10from
32users
Diterbitkan
16 March 2012
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Z-Baw (2012)
The story of four friends who learn important values through gaming and competition, such as the true meaning of respect for others, admiration for key figures in their lives and the value of true friendship. Kibit, Mara, Plunk and Berdi face difficult situations and fight against their own fears, winning the Great Z-Baw Tournament. During their journey, they also face enemies and people more powerful than they are, such as Mr. Zax, who only wants to control Mantar Planet. They also have people supporting them in achieving their dream, like the big Z-Baw legend Rah, whose experience and talent turns them into good players so the story of a great team can be told.
Ricardo Gómez
Adrián Aguirre, Emilie-Claire Barlow, Marisol Castro
tt2119579