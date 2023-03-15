IMDb 4.3 / 10 from 32 users

Z-Baw (2012)

The story of four friends who learn important values through gaming and competition, such as the true meaning of respect for others, admiration for key figures in their lives and the value of true friendship. Kibit, Mara, Plunk and Berdi face difficult situations and fight against their own fears, winning the Great Z-Baw Tournament. During their journey, they also face enemies and people more powerful than they are, such as Mr. Zax, who only wants to control Mantar Planet. They also have people supporting them in achieving their dream, like the big Z-Baw legend Rah, whose experience and talent turns them into good players so the story of a great team can be told.

