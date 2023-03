IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 3,546 users

Zebraman (2004)

Being a failure as a teacher and a familyman, Shinichi tries to escape everyday live by dressing up as “Zebraman”, the superhero. Although the TV series whas canceled after only 6 episodes, this cannot stop him from acting out his escape fantasy in a self made zebra-suit. He get’s more then he could ever wish for, when his black-and-white dressed alter-ego seems to be the only thing to stand between absolute (green) evil and a happy ending.

Takashi Miike

Sho Aikawa, Kyoka Suzuki, Atsuro Watabe, Yui Ichikawa, Koen Kondo, Ren Osugi, Makiko Watanabe, Kumiko Aso, Ryo Iwamatsu, Teruyoshi Uchimura, Akira Emoto, Yoji Tanaka, Arata Furuta, Yuu Tokui, Daisuke Iijima, Miyako Kawahara, Yûta Sone, Tokitoshi Shiota

